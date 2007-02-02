Heliotrope, Cherry Pie

Heliotrope, or cherry pie, is an annual flower with an alluring fragrance. Flowers bloom in splendid clusters of deep blue, violet, lavender, or white florets during the summer.

Description: Heliotrope has long, gray-green leaves with deep veins; reaching a height of one foot with an equal spread is reasonable. Many tiny flowers are clustered in the large heads carried well above the foliage.

How to grow: Any good garden soil with medium fertility in full sun will grow good heliotropes. Normally, plants are started early indoors (from seeds or cuttings) and transplanted outdoors when danger of frost has passed and the ground is warm. Depending on the size of transplants, space from 8 to 15 inches apart.

Propagation: Sow seeds 10 to 12 weeks before planting out. Seeds germinate in 7 to 21 days at 70 degrees to 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Root cuttings in four-inch pots in February to have husky plants for May planting.

Uses: Tuck heliotropes into rock gardens, or grow them in the front of borders or in mixed containers.

Scientific name: Heliotropium arborescens

