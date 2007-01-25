Full Sun Annuals:

If you have a sunny garden, you'll be able to choose from a huge selection of annuals, in all colors, shapes, and sizes. The majority of annuals require full sun, which means they need direct light for at least six to eight hours daily. Before planting, you'll want to watch the different areas in your yard to see how much sun they get, especially when surrounding trees and shrubs are in full foliage and may be casting more shade.

If your garden won't provide full sunlight, you still have several options. You can plant an annual that does well in partial or full shade, like Coleus. Or you can make a spot in your garden with full sun by removing branches, fences, or other obstacles that block the light.

This page includes links to annuals, grouped by light condition and color. Remember, if your plants aren't getting enough sun, you won't get as many flowers.

