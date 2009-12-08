How Freezers Work

Buying a New Freezer
Sticker shock aside, looking at new freezers might actually be fun. Depending on what your budget and needs are, today's freezers have all kinds of technologically advanced bells and whistles. Depending on which features you select, your new unit could cost anywhere from $500 to $4,000 or even more. Here a just a few of the features you might look for when considering your next freezer purchase:
- Digital external temperature regulator: This is a keypad where you tap in your freezer's desired temperature. It keeps you from having to reach into the back of a cold freezer to twist an icy knob that's frozen in place.
- Automatic ice-makers: Though they've been around for decades, icemakers in the door that you access externally will make your freezer last longer because that's one fewer time you don't have to reach inside and risk wear to the rubber seal.
- Cold water filter: You get fresh, chilled water dispensed from the freezer door.
- "Cooling zone" compartment: Available in some fridge/freezer combos is a hidden tube routing super-cold freezer air to a space in the fridge designed for storing items that perish quickly, such as milk.
- Automatic defrost: As we talked about earlier, this should prolong the life of your freezer so you won't have to go freezer shopping again anytime soon.
Learn even more about freezers and food preservation by visiting the links below.
