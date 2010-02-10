Top 10 Spring Plants

It's fitting to kick off our list of top spring flowers with the primrose. The name means "first rose" because the wildflower is traditionally the first flower of spring. This hardy perennial can be identified by its crimped leaves and petals that surround a bright yellow center. It blooms in a number of colors, including yellow, pink, purple, blue and white. In the spring, it likes full sun exposure, but once the weather warms up, it prefers partial shade and cooler temperatures. Slightly acidic soil (pH 6.5) that is rich with compost and leaf mold is best for it. Plant newly purchased primrose in early spring. Simply divide and transplant older plants immediately after they're done blooming.