Top 10 Spring Plants

by Echo Surina
Wisteria

Wisteria will infuse your garden with a lovely, delicate fragrance.
Wisteria are twining vines with huge clusters of cascading flowers that are pale purple, white, blue or red. Its famously fragrant flowers and vigorous growth rate make this plant a particularly attractive option for any yard. Provide ideal conditions -- deep, moist soil and full sun to light shade -- and don't be surprised if your plant grows higher than 10 feet (3 meters) in one year. Be prepared to prune it heavily so that it doesn't take over surrounding vegetation. Plant wisteria 10 to 15 feet (3 to 4.6 meters) apart in the spring or fall. The hole should only be as deep as the root ball and about twice as wide.

New Sharing Website Links Farmers, Saves Seeds

A new website is designed to bring farmers and heirloom seeds together. HowStuffWorks takes a look at why seed saving is more important than ever.

