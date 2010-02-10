Top 10 Spring Plants

Whether it's in your garden or in a pot by your kitchen sink, you can't go wrong with a sturdy, pretty African violet. iStockphoto.com /zennie

Easy to grow and adaptive to indoor conditions, the African violet is one of the more popular flowering houseplants. Florets come in a range of sizes and colors, including deep blue, white, lavender, pink, red and more. Whether you plant them in the ground outdoors or in a pot next to your kitchen sink, make sure they get indirect sunlight. The ideal daytime temperature ranges between 75 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit (23.8 and 29.4 degrees Celsius), while nighttime temperatures should be between 10 and 15 degrees cooler. Keep soil loose and well-drained. Mixing in sphagnum peat moss is recommended. Re-pot African violets as they grow in size.