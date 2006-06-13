How to Water Plants





­Hoses are a versatile tool in dealing with your lawn and garden. The following tips will help you ensure that your grass and garden are getting the right amount of irrigation.



Stretch soaker hoses through the garden to provide water directly to plant roots. Soaker hoses are made of water-permeable fabrics, perforated recycled rubber, or ­other porous materials.



When attached to a hose with the water turned on low or medium, moisture droplets weep out along the length of the hose. Very little evaporates and none sprays on plant foliage, helping discourage diseases. But it may take an hour or more depending on your soil. Soaker hoses require a little special attention in order to work properly. Here are some hints: ­

Soaker hoses work best at low pressure (10 psi). If you have high pressure, consider a pressure regulator or flow reducer for optimal performance.

Run soaker hoses straight through the garden. If set to turn or curve too sharply, they will kink and won't fill with water.

Expect more water to be released from the far end of the faucet and less to be released from the closest end.

If the hose is moistening only one side of a plant root system, move the hose to water the dry side before you consider the job done.

into the soil beside the hose. If the water has seeped 12 inches down, it's about time to turn off the hose. Remember how long this took for the next time around. For faster results, look for flat hoses that are peppered with small holes. Of course there's a trade-off: These hoses do provide water more quickly, but they are not as gentle on the soil.

If you like soaker hose results, you can upgrade to permanent or semipermanent drip irrigation systems. Although more expensive, these systems are custom-designed for varying soil types and individual plant water needs. They also don't require shuffling around the garden.

Plants to Water in the Morning



Plants to Water in the Morning

Apples Beans Begonias Blackberries Cherries Cucumbers Dahlias Geraniums Grapes Melons Peaches Pears Peonies Plums Raspberries Roses Strawberries Tomatoes

­Pla­ce hose guides at the edges of garden beds to keep the hose from crushing nearby plants when you pull it taut. Hose guides, such as a wooden stake pounded into the ground at an outward angle, prevent the hose from sliding into the garden. Decorative hose guides (stakes carved like animals, elves, or flowers) can be found at some garden centers, mail-order garden suppliers, or craft shows. You could also improvise by using things like plastic pink flamingos, garden statues, or birdbaths.

Use a water breaker on the end of your hose to change heavy water flow into a gentle sprinkle. This helps prevent soil compaction and spreads the water more evenly across planting areas. Put an adjustable spray nozzle on the end of the hose, watering only with the setting that produces fine droplets in a gentle spray and wide arc. Save the strong blasts for washing the car. ­ Or, look for spray heads developed specifically for garden use. Some are set on angled bases, making it easy to reach in between plants. Others are on long poles for watering hanging baskets.

Water breakers should be put on watering cans, too, especially when watering young plants such as seedlings, which can be broken or uprooted with a strong drenching.

­Water is a valuable commodity. Learn easy methods of conserving this precious element on the next page of this article.

