Ligularia is a bold perennial for garden use. Its name comes from the Latin word ligula, which means little tongue, referring to the tonguelike shape of the large petal on each of the ray flowers. The plump, large leaves in rosettes are either round or kidney-shaped and are sometimes toothed. The plants bear tall sprays or spires of yellow or orange flowers in summer, on strong stems.

Perennial Flowers Image Galley

Advertisement

How to grow: Ligularias do best in partial shade and good, humus-rich garden soil that is kept evenly moist. Since the roots form large clumps, plenty of space should be allowed between plants.

Propagation: By division in spring or from seed.

Uses: Ligularias are great in the back of shady beds, along borders, in bogs, or planted at the edge of water gardens. The plants prefer afternoon shade.

Related species: Ligularia dentata Desdemona has green leaves up to a foot wide and yellow flowers. L. stenocephala is similar with yellow spikes of flowers, not wide sprays.

Scientific name: Ligularia species

Want more information? Try these: