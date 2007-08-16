Bathroom Design Ideas

The grace and symmetry of this classic bathroom bring to mind ancient landmarks.

This stunning bathroom design, while equipped with modern conveniences we've come to depend on, clearly hearkens back to the elegant, many-layered past.

A black-and-white-and-gold scheme recalls the Empire period of Napoleon, which itself borrowed images and motifs from another empire: ancient Rome. In this space, the use of a columnar pedestal sink and architectural fragments as accessories is very apt.

The warm color palette gives this Empire-inspired bath a great dignity and vigor that would make any owner feel like a prince of the realm. Slender columns set off the bathtub alcove, one of this bath's many clever allusions to classicism.

In this bath, neutral colors show how rich and eloquent they can be. Light-capturing white and special touches, like the artworks matted in gold, add to the quietly opulent mood.

