Bathroom Design Ideas

Blue hues create dramatic backdrops for the pure white fixtures in this striking bath.

Fields of strong color played against bright white fixtures is a foolproof recipe for an exciting contemporary bathroom design. If your budget is limited, you can make a memorable statement just by painting the walls in one or two of your favorite vivid colors.

For the most striking look, choose two widely different colors, such as royal blue and lime; for a more subtle sense of depth, choose two adjacent colors like royal blue and violet or lime and leaf green.

Against such strong hues, even the simplest white fixtures gleam with fresh importance. If your budget allows, you can build up the look with installed materials that create pleasing variations on your color theme.

This bath uses tiles -- in a mottled mix of related tones -- to create depth and interest within a limited color range. Silvery chrome and glass are all you need to complete this artful, modern look.

For a more understated, spa feeling, see the next page to find a dramatic bathroom.