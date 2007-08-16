Bathroom Design Ideas

Even with rough-hewn materials, this ranch-style bathroom projects an image of elegance.

A bath in a ranch-style vacation home, especially one with great vistas all around, seems made for a sculptural, timeless design. While the materials are ageless, their strong, simple good looks, relying more on texture than on artifice, create a rather contemporary mood.

The mix is one of free-spiritedness, but with a certain comfort. Weathered wood, rough-cut stone, and strategically placed beams work together to create a simple, striking room. In a space like this, a great view easily takes on the starring role.

A knotty pine vanity and the tub surround with a weathered washed finish blend quietly into the creamy walls of this Southwest-inspired bath with a spectacular view. Huge floor tiles in a rustic red-brown tone ground the space; the roughly-hewn tub surround and vanity top add more important textural notes.

There are all kinds of comfort, and this baths illustrates just how easy to live with -- and how sophisticated -- rustic style can be.

Mixing styles is a key to creating a comfortable and personal bathroom design. See the next section to explore the artistic fusion of several different styles.