Bathroom Design Ideas

An antique mirror, tub, and gilt accents look right at home with the modern sink in this clever eclectic bath.

Transitional bathroom design styles are just that: transitions between traditional and contemporary styles.

Many of today's most exciting rooms are expressions of transitional designs, born of the tension between old and new, ornate and clean-cut, romantic and edgy.

But transitional style is more than just exciting. It can also be very practical because it fearlessly borrows options from both traditional and contemporary venues.

In transitional styles, you'll see rustic or elegant looks that span centuries but are united by one or more strong design elements: perhaps a repetition of colors or patterns that cleverly create a mood. You'll also see rustic and elegant elements combined, again most successfully when they share a bond of color or mood.

In transitional styles, the most modern fixtures may keep company with tiles that were modern in the days of the Caesars, and brand-new designs inspired by ecology meet up with those inspired by nature 100 years ago. Sophisticated yet very livable, transitional styles will get you where you live!

The label "transitional" encompasses a wealth of different styles, including eclectic, Arts & Crafts/Mission, ethnic, and beach house styles. The key is the mix and match of styles that makes it your own. To get a feel for a simple transitional style, continue on to the next page.