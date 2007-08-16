Bathroom Design Ideas

A traditional claw-foot tub and pedestal sink share space with a loft-type window and a modern lamp.

Transitional style may be achieved by using elements that combine both modern and traditional bathroom design signatures; for example, a traditional toile (scenic-patterned) fabric in a bold, modern color. It may also be achieved by balancing contemporary and traditional elements in eclectic fashion.

In either scenario, the effect can be the best of both worlds: the free-spirited simplicity of contemporary style and the elegant warmth of traditional style.

Advertisement

While some might think of transitional style as American, it's as likely to appear in European-inspired rooms. With so many ancient treasures near at hand yet so much that had to be replaced after World War II, Europe evolved a uniquely rich form of transitional style.

That style is amply evidenced in these two baths. Open spaces decorated with only a few grand gestures, these baths are appointed with just the right mix of modern conveniences and timeless comforts. The result: quietly romantic retreats.Another way to spice up a traditional look and create a transitional style is to use bold patterns. Continue to the next page for an example of geometric patterns in a transitional bathroom.