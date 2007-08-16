Home & Garden
Bathroom Design Ideas

by Mary Wynn Ryan

Bathroom Design Idea: Pan-Asian

This stylish bathroom mixes styles, colors, and textures to great effect.
If you love the pale pink of English cabbage roses, the allure of Asian porcelain, or a color drawn from a signature piece of some other culture, why not use it to develop your new bath's color scheme?

An inlaid Japanese jewelry box was the inspiration for this room, filled with a wealth of style and amenities. Who'd guess this lavish family-size master bath was once a small bath and studio?

The Japanese jewelry box that inspired this hand- some bath looks right at home on the counter-top.
In addition to making a distinctive personal statement, this bath is a clever example of the power of color. Warm, earth-tone marble makes the space as visually cozy as a wood-paneled library, without sacrificing the cool gleam the luxurious stone provides.

The lighting in this bath is just as inventive and clever as the rest of the design. A row of brass-and-glass mirror sconces illuminates the scene with-out disturbing the masterfully simple look of the space. And tiny "running lights" in tubes surround the tub's marble base, creating a fun, romantic ambiance at night.

Marble in rich, earthy tones creates a visually warm scene. Even the magazine rack maintains the mood.
Drawing once again on inspiration from the East, the color palette includes ebony, ivory, and cinnabar -- the dark red-orange color of an ancient Asian lacquer. (A fine example of the painstaking craft is visible on the vase tucked into one of the storage shelves.)

Looking for a more bold and colorful bathroom design? See the next page to learn how deep colors can be used to good effect in a lodge-style bathroom.

