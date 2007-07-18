Cabin Decor Ideas

New-Age Rustic
Careful consideration, a bit of inspiration, and perhaps some luck will help you find wonderful elements for your contemporary log cabin. When the cabin decor is eclectic, many avenues are open to you when choosing furniture, light fixtures, and other accessories.
For example, the talented artisans that are following in the footsteps of yesterday's rustic furniture makers often build pieces with sleek, simple lines. While Victorian-style rustic furniture of the Adirondack Great Camps was layered with bric-a-brac, these pieces are stripped down, putting the beauty of the wood on display.
Iron forged into traditional shapes or coaxed into fluid lines can create beautiful lamps, and wood, pottery, and other metals can be found in a wide variety of accessories.
If you're overwhelmed by the choices available to you, lean toward elements with an organic feel -- those that remind you of nature. Or choose pieces that echo one of the classic cabin styles: Early American, lodge, Western, or Southwestern.
Whether your cabin is your full-time home or just a summertime retreat, use the decorating ideas presented in this article to inspire your cabin's decor.