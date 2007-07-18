Cabin Decor Ideas

Back to the Land
Although a pioneer's life was hard, it was played out against the beautiful and always changing landscape of the frontier itself. This homeowner set out to fill the cabin decor with pieces of the period to create a space free from modern distractions -- a place to dwell on the peacefulness of a life spent close to the land.
The cabin was built around 1915, and its furnishings are a reflection of that era. A cookstove provided both heat and meals, while an icebox helped preserve food.
The furnishings are straightforward and simple: a pair of straight chairs, a rocker, metal bedsteads, and a sofa for quiet times. When darkness falls, kerosene lanterns are lighted, and life continues inside the cabin much as it has for almost a century.
Elements of Great Camp cabin decor include log furniture, animal trophies, and Adirondack chairs. Continue to the next section for more on this classic log cabin style.
