Cabin Decor Ideas

East Coast Cowboy
When a home welcomes you with a "Howdy!" plaque hung over the entry, you know its owners like a bit of whimsy in their home's cabin decor.
This log home, located in the Southeast, adds a generous helping of humor to its unique blend of Western and Southwestern decor. Bright colors, folksy artwork, and a willingness to mix styles make this home both lively and comfortable.
Vibrant color pops up in the kitchen's painted cabinetry, on woven Navajo rugs, in denim upholstery, and even in the master bath's showstopping red tub. The logs that back up the style are rounded and finished in a light honey tone that's complemented by the rich wood flooring. The informal, open floor plan, with a loft overlooking the kitchen and great room below, underscores the home's warm welcome.
