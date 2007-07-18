Cabin Decor Ideas

©Photo courtesy of Rocky Mountain Log Homes Log cabin style should be inviting. A welcoming archway and a bench to sit on while you pull off your boots make folks feel right at home.

When a home welcomes you with a "Howdy!" plaque hung over the entry, you know its owners like a bit of whimsy in their home's cabin decor.

This log home, located in the Southeast, adds a generous helping of humor to its unique blend of Western and Southwestern decor. Bright colors, folksy artwork, and a willingness to mix styles make this home both lively and comfortable.

" " ©Photo courtesy of Rocky Mountain Log Homes Ready for a cowboy's Saturday evening bath, this shiny red tub is the focal point for the master bath area. Contemporary glass block lends privacy to the shower area.

Vibrant color pops up in the kitchen's painted cabinetry, on woven Navajo rugs, in denim upholstery, and even in the master bath's showstopping red tub. The logs that back up the style are rounded and finished in a light honey tone that's complemented by the rich wood flooring. The informal, open floor plan, with a loft overlooking the kitchen and great room below, underscores the home's warm welcome.

" " ©Photo courtesy of Rocky Mountain Log Homes Mexican saltillo tiles line the kitchen's backsplash, while colorful stained glass pendant lights shine on the casual breakfast bar.

With the right furnishings, accessories, and finishes you can decorate your cabin in a simple, unfettered style. We'll show you how in the next section.

