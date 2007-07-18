Cabin Decor Ideas

©Russell and Rusty Viers, Livingston, Montana A Native American cabinet depicts the rough and tumble of life on the Western frontier. Carved Indian heads accent the Southwestern-style piece.

Southwestern-, ranch-, and Western-style homes are structurally simple. No fancy architecture is required to create a cabin decor for these looks.

Natural and authentic materials used in simple ways will make your cabin's Western style ring true.

Native American Baskets Made at the turn of the 20th century, this Native American coiled basket depicts a striking graphic pattern in black and white.

However, the right furnishings, accessories, and finishes are essential in order to nail the Simply Western look.

A heavily burled Molesworth-style armchair and matching ottoman are upholstered in leather and Chimayo weavings.

You can't go wrong with oversize furnishings upholstered in natural-colored leather. Navajo rugs on the floor underline the style, and collections that interest you -- from Native American pottery to cowboy boots -- will give your cabin that Western twang.

An octagonal game table set on a giant wood burl offers plenty of elbow room for poker games. Carved keyhole chairs complete the set.

Don't overlook your home's light fixtures. From antler chandeliers to kitschy chuck-wagon table lamps, searching for the perfect lighting will lead you to wonderful and whimsical sources.

A Native American basket shape blooms in iron in this table lamp. The lampshade is painted by hand and accented with a pattern of leather lacings.

Think we've exhausted all the ways to decorate a cabin? We haven't. Read on for more fabulous cabin decor designs.

