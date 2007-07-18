Cabin Decor Ideas

Simply Western
Southwestern-, ranch-, and Western-style homes are structurally simple. No fancy architecture is required to create a cabin decor for these looks.
Natural and authentic materials used in simple ways will make your cabin's Western style ring true.
However, the right furnishings, accessories, and finishes are essential in order to nail the Simply Western look.
You can't go wrong with oversize furnishings upholstered in natural-colored leather. Navajo rugs on the floor underline the style, and collections that interest you -- from Native American pottery to cowboy boots -- will give your cabin that Western twang.
Don't overlook your home's light fixtures. From antler chandeliers to kitschy chuck-wagon table lamps, searching for the perfect lighting will lead you to wonderful and whimsical sources.
