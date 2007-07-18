Country Decorating Ideas

©Davis Frame Co., Inc. Beautifully crafted ceiling beams have an artful appeal that has all the grace of old barn beams plus the excitement of modern architecture.

Anyone would envy these homeowners' wonderful location right on the water. But inside, there's a lot to like that has little to do with the exterior. The architecture and furnishings work together to create an fresh country style that's casual and modern -- and, at the same time, familiar and comforting.

While the location is a rare treasure, interior elements can be found in every part of the country. First, the plain white walls and barnlike exposed beams are timeless. The white kitchen is enlivened by interesting counter stools and playful lighting. In the larger dining area, oak furniture is sleekly styled yet enduringly warm.

Advertisement

" " ©Davis Frame Co., Inc. A very traditional white kitchen looks fresh and modern with the simple, exposed-beam ceiling and frisky metal-and-wicker counter stools.

The romantic living area pairs conventional easy chairs with a big, modern sectional and glass-topped porch tables. To get this look, find modern pieces with warmth and sleek simplicity. The result? Timeless livability.

" " ©Davis Frame Co., Inc. An easygoing modern great room encompasses kitchen, living room, and dining room in one flowing space. The large curving sectional in the living room is modern style at its most relaxed.

Like a country style that's cool, clean, and fresh? Then you'll love the decorating ideas in the next section of this article.

For more decorating ideas, see: