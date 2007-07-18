Country Decorating Ideas

©FSC Wallcoverings Red plus white, black, and natural wood tones make a lively scheme for this inviting dining area.

When you're stuck for a way to easily create a fresh country style kitchen or dining area, turn to inspirations from the orchard and garden. These rooms are unabashedly sentimental, but they're grounded in nature's own motifs for timeless appeal.

To capture the look, start with an appetizing color or two to put family and friends in a cheerful mood any time of day. To further the theme, pick wallcoverings or wall art that sports your favorite fruits or flowers.

If you like highly realistic images, botanical prints depicting natural subjects in various stages of life and in close-up detail are as popular today as they were in the 1700s.

" " ©FSC Wallcoverings Curvy French chairs, a plain, round trestle table, and an antique dresser with novelty carvings create an interesting mix. However, it's the appealing wallcovering and cushion fabric printed with botanical-inspired oranges that makes the look.

If you prefer a looser look, traditional designs are widely available, including designs that look like old-fashioned roller prints. Complete your scheme with matching or coordinating fabrics in the same colors, and put on the kettle!

New traditional style combines 18th-century-style furniture with light, bright colors and casual, down-to-earth romantic accents. In the next section, get great tips for achieving this look.

