Country Decorating Ideas

A New Perspective
The rallying cry of modernism, "form follows function," was a radical notion to a world in which the ideal was to cover up function with as much decorative overlay as possible. This spacious, secluded house is designed with the most freeing aspects of modern style, but with all the warmth and dignity we associate with fresh country style in any era.
The vaulted cathedral ceiling is a showstopper, and the rustic stone fireplace surround has an almost sculptural drama of its own. Some of the upholstered furniture is modern, and the handsome area rugs are contemporary foliage patterns that owe some inspiration to William Morris.
The bath, inherently modern because of its fixtures, has a clean-lined warmth thanks to its stunning overhead architecture and contemporary wood cabinets.
The overall look is rich yet serene and informal: Modern style at its best.