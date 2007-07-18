Country Decorating Ideas

All in the Details
If your dream is fresh country style but your reality is a conventional house or apartment in the city or suburbs, you can still bring home rustic style. These rooms show how a few key touches can be used to suggest the mood. These touches constitute an easy shopping list for creating a rustic ambiance without going overboard.
For starters, checks and plaids say "rustic country" better than any other patterns. In the cozy bungalow, a sun-bleached animal's skull, hand-painted pottery, and a few other choice accessories create a country cabin mood.
In the small powder room, Native American motifs on the vintage light and medicine cabinet are all it takes to communicate the owners' interests.
In the next section, learn how to use Mission-style furnishings and leather accents to bring fresh country style to any room.