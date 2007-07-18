Country Decorating Ideas

©Stroheim & Romann This cheerful bedroom is filled with rich sunflower-yellows and poppy-reds. Simple white muslin with snappy plaid trim makes a charming curtain.

Around the world and in every era, flowers have been the most common inspiration for beautiful fabrics and wallcoverings. Flowers work well with fresh country style decorating.

Bedrooms seem especially suited to the lovely, lighthearted influence of garden blooms, but you don't have to be knee-deep in pink to create a flowery bower. These three rooms show just some of the variety possible with sophisticated floral treatments.

To create a garden-inspired bedroom everyone can enjoy, cut the sweet effect with numerous contrasting elements such as rough wood floors and sisal rugs.

" " ©Stroheim & Romann Muted gray-green makes a quietly elegant background for sprays of roses, and crisp plaid and solid fabrics keeps the florals from looking too sweet.

Balance a floral print with tailored plaids, stripes, or checks, and choose gender-neutral but restful solid colors such as gray, cream, or gold. Best of all, take a tip from nature and pair your floral prints with a coordinating green.

" " ©Stroheim & Romann Timeless celadon green makes a sophisticated background for botanical-style blooms. A plaid chair and tailored bed skirt add zip.

To enhance the breezy spirit of your floral room, choose simple, airy window treatments. Add a restrained canopy for the ultimate in grown-up romance.

Poised, chic, and somewhat exotic, the next country fresh style is sure to stir your imagination. Read on to learn more.

