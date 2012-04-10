10 Golden Rules for Saving Money on Construction

Whether you're doing a home renovation or building from scratch, it's nice to be able to cut back on expenses in any construction project. Construction can get expensive, and since it's not as easy to get a loan as it was before the housing bubble burst, chances are you're working on a tight budget.
My husband and I added on to our house in the winter of 2011 and replaced the roof on the older part of the house in early 2012, so construction was a fact of life around here for about half a year. In the process of hiring contractors, working with an architect, and dealing with the day to day headaches of a large-scale renovation, I learned some of these money-saving tips the hard way, lucked out with others, and wish that I'd known a few more before we broke ground.
There are three ways to save money on construction projects: Cutting back on up-front costs, avoiding expensive mistakes, and making the finished structure less expensive to inhabit. From hiring workers and sourcing materials to doing some of the work yourself, there are lots of tricks to stay within your budget without cutting too much out of your project.