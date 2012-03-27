10 Major Construction Mistakes

Maybe you're sick of living with the wall-to-wall carpeting or that avocado green kitchen. Or maybe, like me, you work from home and needed to add an office so you could get to your desk without tripping over your husband's music equipment.

Having gone through it myself, I can tell you that a home renovation is exciting when you're planning and when it's complete, but then there's also that whole middle part where you're dealing with contractors, subcontractors, architects, noise, and dust. Throw in a construction mistake or two, and the renovation process can go from annoying to stressful as fast as you can say, "square footage." While some construction mistakes are out of your control, as the homeowner you can do more than you probably think to avoid some major construction mistakes.

What's most important when starting any renovation project is that you do your homework every step of the way. That means choosing an architect and contractor who gets good reviews, ironing out financing for the project, and checking out options for everything from fixtures to paint. The more well-informed you are when you go into your next home renovation project, the better equipped you'll be to avoid common mistakes. From drawing up plans and sorting out the budget to staying on top of the project, you can save time, money, and heartache by avoiding these 10 construction mistakes.