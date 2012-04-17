How Adobe Construction Works

Author's Note
Having traveled a good bit in the American Southwest, I was aware of the historic adobe buildings there, many of which have stood the test of time. As I researched adobe, I was not surprised to learn how widely this ancient method of construction has been used, but I was awed by the magnificence of some of the structures in Africa and the Mediterranean. The discovery that intrigued me most, however, was to learn that this time-honored method is having quite a revival in parts of the Southwest as a low-cost, earth-friendly, sustainable way for people to build their own homes or for volunteers to help build homes for others. The ancient people knew what they were doing!
