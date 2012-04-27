Author's Note: How Efflorescence Works
I'm sitting in a trendy coffee bar on New York's Lower East Side, sipping a trendy espresso and listening to Tom Waits growling on the sound system when I happen to notice the exposed brick wall. Exposed brick is so common today as to be beyond trendy. But my eye is immediately drawn to a whitish-gray film on some of the bricks. Efflorescence in action!
A serious problem for the café owner? Time to whip out the muriatic acid or bring in the sand blaster? Hardly. That powdery deposit makes the bricks look old. It's just what the interior decorator ordered. Character. Ambiance.
It goes to show, what's grungy to some is fashionable to others. Kind of like Tom Waits's voice.
