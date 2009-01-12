How to Install French Doors

French doors match the practicality of sliding glass doors while providing added elegance and beauty to your home. iStockphoto.com /Steven Miric

­Looking to add some light between two drab, dark rooms? Or maybe you like the openness of your patio doors but are looking for something with a little more design than your average sliding glass door? In either of these scenarios, French doors might be the perfect option for your renovation.

French doors are paired doors that have glass panes for most of their length. They usually open outward, and close toward each other. Because they don't have a center jam, French doors were once thought to be a safety concern. Now, however, with sturdier and safer lock advancements over the years, French doors can be a great complement to any home. Because French doors are made mostly of glass, they let in a lot of light -- one of their main appeals. Though they are often used to open out to a patio, French doors can also be used in the ­interior of a house. This usage is popular, especially for home offices or libraries, because they can let more light from another room into a darker room, but still provide the room separation a door gives.

­Installing French doors can be a bit more complicated than exchanging one pre-hung single door in your bathroom for another. While it's not a job reserved for professionals, installing Fre­nch doors does take a bit of skill. You will be hanging not one but two doors from scratch, so be sure you're comfortable and have some help before attempting the installation -- whether interior or exterior.

Feel up to the challenge? Read on to find out how to install interior French doors, and then continue on to discover exterior French door installation.