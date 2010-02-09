How Fireplaces Work

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireplaces and chimneys cause more than 25,000 house fires every year, resulting in at least 10 deaths annually [source: CPSC]. Some of the dangers of fireplace operation include the following:

Sparks popping into the room and setting fire to rugs or furniture

Combustible materials placed too close to the fire

Chimney fires

Carbon monoxide seeping into the house

Harmful particles in smoke

Careful operation and routine maintenance can minimize these dangers and allow you to use your fireplace in safer conditions.

For example, an annual inspection is a must. As a homeowner, you can perform a basic inspection yourself. Is the chimney in good shape? Are there obvious leaks or stains? Does the flue have a cap? Does the damper seal off the flue completely?

A professional chimney sweep will complete an internal inspection of the fireplace and flue and look for any internal or structural problems. He will also remove creosote buildup before it becomes dangerous. Creosote is the residue that results from fires and sometimes condenses on the inside of the flue. When it builds up, it can catch fire, resulting in chimney damage and potential spread of fire to the house.

Keep in mind, though, that an open fireplace will usually result in some smoke entering the room. The particles in this smoke could aggravate the problems of those who already have respiratory conditions such as chronic bronchitis or asthma. Breathing particles over the long term can contribute to lung disease. Older adults and children are especially vulnerable.

In order to lower the risk when using your fireplace, you should:

Keep all combustibles a safe distance away from the hearth.

Use a fire screen to prevent sparks.

Install a spark arrester at the top of the flue to guard against roof fires.

Keep a fire extinguisher handy.

Install smoke detectors on every level of your home. You should also have a carbon monoxide detector

Chemical Chimney Cleaners Some fireplace owners periodically burn chemical chimney cleaners or "chimney sweeping logs" to help loosen and dislodge creosote and soot. These products, intended to minimize creosote buildup, are available at hardware stores. Their usefulness is subject to debate. Chemical methods are sometimes used by professional chimney sweeps to loosen hard or tacky creosote deposits. But the Chimney Safety Institute of America says that these products alone aren't enough to replace the mechanical cleaning and inspection by chimney professionals [source: Chimney Safety Institute].

