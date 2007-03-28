How To Repair Room Air Conditioners

When it's sweltering outside and your window air conditioner isn't giving you relief, you don't want to wait for a professional to show up. Check the following chart to see if the problem is something you can fix yourself.







ROOM AIR CONDITIONER TROUBLESHOOTING CHART



Problem Possible cause Solution Unit doesn't run





1. No power.





1. Check cord, plug, and outlet.

Check for blown fuse or tripped

circuit breaker at main entrance

panel; restore circuit. 2. Motor overload

or safety shutoff. 2. Wait 30 minutes; press reset

button. Repeat if necessary. 3. Switch faulty.



3. Check terminals and insulation; if

burns are evident, replace switch. If

switch looks all right, call a professional. Fuses blow 1. Circuit overloaded. 1. Put on different circuit. 2. Voltage low.

2. Call a professional or the

power company. Cooling

inadequate 1. Thermostat set

too high. 1. Lower thermostat setting 5°.

2. Filter dirty. 2. Clean or replace filter. 3. Coils dirty. 3. Clean coils. 4. Condenser blocked

from outside. 4. Make sure outside of unit

is not blocked. 5. Motor faulty. 5. Call a professional. 6. Compressor faulty. 6. Call a professional. 7. Coolant leak. 7. Call a professional. Fan runs, but

unit doesn't cool 1. Thermostat set

too high. 1. Lower thermostat setting 5°.

2. Thermostat faulty.

2. Test thermostat; if faulty,

replace, or call a professional. 3. Coils dirty. 3. Clean coils. 4. Motor faulty. 4. Call a professional. 5. Compressor

faulty.

5. Call a professional. Unit cools, but

fan doesn't run 1. Control switch

set wrong. 1. Reset switch; try different settings.

2. Fan clogged. 2. Clean and tighten fan blades. 3. Fan blades bent. 3. Straighten fan blades. 4. Fan motor faulty.

4. Replace fan motor or

call a professional. Unit turns on

and off repeatedly 1. Coils dirty.

1. Clean coils.



2. Filter dirty. 2. Clean or replace filter.





