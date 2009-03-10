How to Insulate Basement Walls

Local jurisdictions might have building requirements that cover interior insulation. Fire codes require that foam or batt insulation be covered with drywall or another type of finished wall. Check with your local building department to make sure your project is up to code. The last thing you want is to fail the ­inspection after you've put time and money into the project.

The first thing you'll need to figure out is the R-Value (thermal resistance) of the insulation you'll be installing -- you can find recommendations at the International Energy Conservation Code.­ In the United States, there are five zones. The farther north the zone, the higher the thermal resistance (R-value) your insulation should provide. Most of our country falls between the R-5 and R-10 ratings [source: U.S. Department of Energy].

Advertisement

You could already have some of the following tools you need for your basement insulation project. If not, look for the following at a local hardware store:

safety glasses

dust mask or respirator

protective clothing

stapler (electric, standard, hammer type)

three-eighths or half-inch staples

work light

extension cord

tape measure

utility knife and blades; straightedge for cutting insulation

stepladder [source: Home Improvement Web

The following items may also be useful, depending upon the type of insulation being installed:

expanding foam sealant

caulk and caulking gun

chalk line

gypsum drywall (half-inch)

2 x 2 lumber

tape: white vinyl, duct tape

extruded polystyrene foam

power-activated gun with fasteners

construction adhesive

wire insulation hangers

noise protection for ears

masonry screws, drill and carbide drill bit

asphalt roofing cement [source: Home Improvement Web

Now that you have the tools you'll need, don't forget the insulation materials. Find out more on the next page.