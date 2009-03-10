Home & Garden
How to Install Laminate Flooring

by Richard Winter

Tools and Materials to Install Laminate Flooring

While the tools and materials can vary depending on your existing floor as well as your new floor -- not to mention the scope of the project -- there are some general items you will most likely need.

Some basic materials will include:

  • flooring
  • underlayer
  • barrier sheeting
  • laminate glue
  • adhesive
  • polyethylene tape
  • quarter-round molding, baseboard or wall base
  • end molding, threshold and other transitions
  • stair nose, flush or over-the-top
  • plastic sheeting to cover furniture or close off adjacent room [source: Armstrong, Do It Yourself, Couvreur].

Here are some of the tools you'll need:

  • tapping block
  • pull bar
  • spacers
  • safety goggles
  • gloves
  • utility knife
  • hammer
  • pencil
  • tape measure
  • carpenter's square
  • router
  • drill
  • saws: table, miter, circular, hand, jigsaw
  • dividers
  • chalk line
  • laminate floor cleaner
  • white vinegar
  • pocket plane [source: Armstrong, Do It Yourself, Couvreur].

Laminate flooring installation kits are available for about $20 and include tools like spacers, pull bars and a tapping block to help lock the planks together.

Read on to learn important preparation steps to take before installing laminate flooring.

Dust Control­

If you’re using power tools, make sure they’re equipped with a dust collector. The International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified wood dust as a nasal carcinogen in humans. Manufacturers recommend using a National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health designated dust mask. You may also want to do your cutting away from the installation site [source: Armstrong].­

