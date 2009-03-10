How to Install Laminate Flooring

Tools and Materials to Install Laminate Flooring
While the tools and materials can vary depending on your existing floor as well as your new floor -- not to mention the scope of the project -- there are some general items you will most likely need.
Some basic materials will include:
- flooring
- underlayer
- barrier sheeting
- laminate glue
- adhesive
- polyethylene tape
- quarter-round molding, baseboard or wall base
- end molding, threshold and other transitions
- stair nose, flush or over-the-top
- plastic sheeting to cover furniture or close off adjacent room [source: Armstrong, Do It Yourself, Couvreur].
Here are some of the tools you'll need:
- tapping block
- pull bar
- spacers
- safety goggles
- gloves
- utility knife
- hammer
- pencil
- tape measure
- carpenter's square
- router
- drill
- saws: table, miter, circular, hand, jigsaw
- dividers
- chalk line
- laminate floor cleaner
- white vinegar
- pocket plane [source: Armstrong, Do It Yourself, Couvreur].
Laminate flooring installation kits are available for about $20 and include tools like spacers, pull bars and a tapping block to help lock the planks together.
Read on to learn important preparation steps to take before installing laminate flooring.