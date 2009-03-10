How to Install Laminate Flooring

While the tools and materials can vary depending on your existing floor as well as your new floor -- not to mention the scope of the project -- there are some general items you will most likely need.

Some basic materials will include:

flooring

underlayer

barrier sheeting

laminate glue

adhesive

polyethylene tape

quarter-round molding, baseboard or wall base

end molding, threshold and other transitions

stair nose, flush or over-the-top

plastic sheeting to cover furniture or close off adjacent room

Here are some of the tools you'll need:

tapping block

pull bar

spacers

safety goggles

gloves

utility knife

hammer

pencil

tape measure

carpenter's square

router

drill

saws: table, miter, circular, hand, jigsaw

dividers

chalk line

laminate floor cleaner

white vinegar

pocket plane

Laminate flooring installation kits are available for about $20 and include tools like spacers, pull bars and a tapping block to help lock the planks together.

Read on to learn important preparation steps to take before installing laminate flooring.