How to Spray Paint Metal

Protect yourself with gloves and a mask before spray painting. Spray paint releases a lot of excessive paint on your hands, as well as hazardous fumes in the air.

Remove any screws or knobs from the object you're painting [source: Neal ].

Make sure the object you're painting is clean, dry and free of dust before spray painting. To remove old paint or flakes of rust, brush your metal object with a wire brush before spray painting. This will ensure that your paint job is flawless and smooth [source: Neal ].

Prepare bare metal objects with a primer. The primer will not only allow the paint to adhere better to the metal, but it will also prevent rust.

Spray paint where the temperature's between 50 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit (10 and 32 degrees Celsius). This will provide the cleanest finish on your items. As well, don't spray paint when it's windy or dusty outside. The debris in the air will adhere to your newly painted objects and create a mess [source: Carter ].

Practice spray painting on a plank of wood or a trial item that you don't use very often. Practicing with the can of paint will allow you learn how to gain control of the nozzle and manage the amount of spray spouting from the nozzle.