Interior Painting Preparation

Repairing Large Drywall Holes
Sometimes a wall can get a large hole or a section can be damaged by water or other causes. Here's how to fix it without a drywall repair kit:
Step 3: Use spackling compound or wallboard joint compound as glue to hold patch in place. Spread compound on back of drywall patch and around edges. Set patch into hole and adjust it so it's exactly even with surrounding wall. Hold it in place until compound starts to set. Let compound dry at least overnight.
Advertisement
Step 4: Once compound is dry, fill patch outline and cover exposed screw heads with spackling or joint compound. Let dry, lightly sand area, prime, and paint.
Not what you're looking for? Try these helpful house painting articles:
- House Painting: Ready to tackle a house painting project? Gather helpful tips on both interior and exterior painting in this home improvement article.
- House Painting Tools: Before taking on any painting project, make sure you have the tools you'll need to do the job well. This article will help.
- Repairing Small Drywall Holes: You want a clean, smooth surface before you begin painting drywall. Use these steps to fill in old holes.
- Scrubbing and Sanding Surfaces: Find out about these necessary painting preparation steps only at HowStuffWorks.