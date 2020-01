If you're a diligent homeowner who mows his lawn every week, and things start to look overgrown and neglected, it's easy to come to the conclusion that you're not around. If you plan on being away for an extended period of time, hire someone to take care of the landscaping chores in your absence.

Did You Know If you have a number of pets, it may be more cost- effective to have a pet sitter come to your home than board your furry friends. In many areas, a pet sitter can cost about the same amount as a stay in a kennel for two or three animals. You'll be cutting down on the pet stress and resentment that way, too.