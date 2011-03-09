5 Cheap Ways to Brighten up a Room

If your home furnishings are getting boring, there are some easy ways you can breathe new life into your interior spaces without blasting a hole in your budget. Changing one small thing can make a big difference. Your decor should do all the functional stuff you expect and also offer something unexpected to wow you -- and your guests. If your rooms are a big yawn, it's time to brighten them up. These five simple updates will feather your nest courtesy of some creative chutzpah instead of cold hard cash.