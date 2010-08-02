Top 5 Innovations in Home Security

What once was futuristic is now becoming common in home security. Hemera/ Thinkstock

The need for security is as old as danger itself. But thankfully, the days of spears and clubs have given way to more sophisticated tools to guard our loved ones, ourselves and our property. Some of these devices are high-tech options, the likes of which James Bond would be envious. Others are more simplistic, but still effective at preventing unwanted entry.

Due in part to the fact that humans enjoy acquiring stuff, home security has been a growing industry for years. From door locks to digital entry, here are the top innovations in home security.

Advertisement