Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
NEXT PAGE  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Household Hints & Tips
  5. Cleaning

How to Clean Your Home Furnishings

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Sometimes we get so caught up in cleaning "the bones" of our home -- such as the floors, windows, and fixtures -- we forget about all the dust and dirt accumulating on what's actually in our home: the furnishings.

The following article provides useful suggestions and guidelines for cleaning everything from lamp shades and chandeliers to your grandmother's silver. You'll also find several homemade recipes for cleaning various types of surfaces.

Advertisement

We'll start small in the next section, with cleaning suggestions for your CDs and books.

 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How Often Should You Wash Your Coffee Cup?

9 Uses for Hydrogen Peroxide

Gently Discussing the Swedish Death Clean With Loved Ones

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement