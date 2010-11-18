How to Clean Glass Fireplace Doors

Everyone loves a warm fire in the winter, and instant-light gas fireplaces are especially convenient. Many of these natural gas fireplaces are equipped with glass doors instead of the sliding metal screens that are found on most log fireplaces. Glass doors are attractive and serve several purposes. They keep all the ash, sparks and smoke from escaping the fireplace, while preventing cold air from entering the room or warm air traveling up the chimney. One of the bummers about glass doors is that you'll have your work cut out for you trying to keep them showroom clean. Keep reading for some tips that should do the trick.
The first thing you need to do is pick out a cleaner. Regular glass cleaner is no match for the carbon-rich soot that you'll see caked up on your fireplace doors. You need to buy something made explicitly for the job, and there are many brands to choose from. Most of them look more like a paste than a traditional glass cleaner. Plain paper towels work fine for the job, so simply apply the recommended amount of cleaner to the towel and rub it in with a circular motion. Make sure that you get into the corners, using a cotton swab if necessary.
The paste cleaner is a little like car wax, so let it sit on the glass for several seconds, and then wipe it off with a clean cloth or paper towel. You should have a nice amount of paste and black soot on your towel. Always remember to use a clean area of the cloth when starting a new section. Your doors should be nice and clear at this point, but if there's still some residual carbon soot, then repeat the steps until it's clean.