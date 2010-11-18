Please enter terms to search for.

How to Clean Glass Fireplace Doors

by Emilie Sennebogen
After a cozy romantic evening by the fire, the glass doors will need some attention, too.
©iStockphoto.com/jsnover

Everyone loves a warm fire in the winter, and instant-light gas fireplaces are especially convenient. Many of these natural gas fireplaces are equipped with glass doors instead of the sliding metal screens that are found on most log fireplaces. Glass doors are attractive and serve several purposes. They keep all the ash, sparks and smoke from escaping the fireplace, while preventing cold air from entering the room or warm air traveling up the chimney. One of the bummers about glass doors is that you'll have your work cut out for you trying to keep them showroom clean. Keep reading for some tips that should do the trick.

The first thing you need to do is pick out a cleaner. Regular glass cleaner is no match for the carbon-rich soot that you'll see caked up on your fireplace doors. You need to buy something made explicitly for the job, and there are many brands to choose from. Most of them look more like a paste than a traditional glass cleaner. Plain paper towels work fine for the job, so simply apply the recommended amount of cleaner to the towel and rub it in with a circular motion. Make sure that you get into the corners, using a cotton swab if necessary.

The paste cleaner is a little like car wax, so let it sit on the glass for several seconds, and then wipe it off with a clean cloth or paper towel. You should have a nice amount of paste and black soot on your towel. Always remember to use a clean area of the cloth when starting a new section. Your doors should be nice and clear at this point, but if there's still some residual carbon soot, then repeat the steps until it's clean.

Not all glass door fireplaces are built alike, but there are a few tips that might make the job easier no matter which style of door you have. The first thing to remember is that it's always tougher to clean your doors once the soot is really baked on. This means that regular cleanings are a key to making the job a little easier. In the winter, try to clean your doors every couple of weeks for best results.

Another tip is to remove the glass before you clean it. Some doors have simple metal clips that slide over to allow removal of the doors -- just be careful not to break the glass. Other doors may have screws that make removing the doors a little more complicated. It's up to you whether or not it's worth it to take them off. The one thing that removing the doors will do is make it simpler to clean in all the nooks without getting pasty cleaner on the frame.

You should also be sure you have the required equipment to clean the doors correctly and safely. You might want to wear rubber gloves when using the glass cleaner, so keep them on hand, along with some dry cloths or clean paper towels. It's also necessary to wait to clean the doors until after they've completely cooled down. Handling warm or hot glass is dangerous, and the cleaner is most effective on cool glass.

If you find that you've taken a little too long between cleanings and the soot has baked on there pretty well, try using a razor blade to scrape the stubborn bits of carbon off before you use the glass cleaner. And finally, if you seem to have a problem with regular cleanings, you can always go with tinted fireplace door glass to help keep the soot from standing out so much.

Did You Know?

A little of the leftover ash from your fireplace is also effective in getting caked-on gook off of your glass doors. Use a heavy duty paper towel or rag and dampen it, then dip it in some ash and start scrubbing.

