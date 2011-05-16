How to Clean a Micro Suede Couch

Couches are one of the items in a household that receive the most wear and tear. Luckily, micro suede couches were made with easier cleaning in mind. With a few simple techniques, you can have your couch looking like a showroom model. Read the tips listed below and learn about how you can clean your micro suede couch.
- Soap and water One of the great things about micro suede is that it can be washed in the washing machine. Simply wash the micro suede cover in the washing machine with cold water, and line dry. Never use bleach on your micro suede.
- Alcohol If your micro suede couch gets oil on it, simply remove the cover and place it on a flat surface, on top of some paper towels (stain side up). Wipe the stain with more paper towels. When you've removed as much oil as possible, pour some ethyl alcohol on a clean rag and dab the alcohol on the stain. Patting the loosened oil with a second clean rag will totally remove the stain. Repeat this process as necessary.
- Ice If you find wax or chewing gum on your micro suede couch, simply apply ice to the wax or gum. (Be sure to put the ice in a bag.) Once the wax or gum has hardened you'll be able to peel it off the couch.
- Vacuuming Occasionally vacuuming your micro suede couch will keep it dust and lint-free [source: Cambridge couch].
