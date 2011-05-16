How to Clean a Micro Suede Couch

Alcohol If your micro suede couch gets oil on it, simply remove the cover and place it on a flat surface, on top of some paper towels (stain side up). Wipe the stain with more paper towels. When you've removed as much oil as possible, pour some ethyl alcohol on a clean rag and dab the alcohol on the stain. Patting the loosened oil with a second clean rag will totally remove the stain. Repeat this process as necessary.