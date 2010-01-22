How to Organize Tools

Seasonal tools are really defined by the climate you live in. For example, someone with a house in Minnesota might consider a lawnmower a seasonal tool, because you can't use it when there's snow on the ground. Similarly, a snow blower could also be considered a seasonal tool because you wouldn't need it during the summer. There are also things like pruning shears, hoses, chainsaws and leaf blowers that are also considered by many people to be seasonal tools. You may notice that many of these tools are larger in size than everyday tools as well.

The great thing about most seasonal tools is that -- even though they're often large -- they don't have to take up a lot of floor space in your garage. Most of them can be hung from the walls using heavy-duty hooks or specialized hangers. Simply go to your local hardware store to pick some up. You should be able to hang just about everything -- from a wheelbarrow to a ladder -- by using the right hardware [source: Lawton]. Not only will this keep your seasonal tools organized, but it'll save you space and keep them off the ground where they're more likely to get damaged.

For many people, rakes, shovels and garden hoes are also considered seasonal tools. When it comes to keeping these items organized, you have several options. You can hang them from the wall like many of your other seasonal tools, or you could simply store them all in a bucket. If you don't like having to look at them, you could also build a storage cabinet for them. When it comes to smaller seasonal tools, like gardening supplies, it's not a bad idea to buy a container and keep them all together. You can easily label it and the next time you head out to the garden, you simply grab the bin and take it with you.

So we've talked about hand tools, power tools and seasonal tools, but what about all the accessories that go with them? That's a tricky one. Keep reading to find out how you can organize all your tool accessories.