How to Organize Tools

Whether hand, power or seasonal, many tools come with accessories. In fact, there are several tools that won't work without them. A socket wrench, for example, does you no good unless you have sockets to go with it. Similarly, a reciprocating saw can be used with several types of blades meant to cut through all different types of material [source: Dewalt]. The point is, many tools are useless without their accessories, and unfortunately, many of those accessories tend to be small and easy to lose. That's why it's crucial to find a good way to organize them.

If you're already considering a toolbox or a tool bag to help organize your tools, don't forget to take into account all the accessories that you'll need to organize as well. Many toolboxes come equipped with several smaller compartments perfect for organizing and storing socket heads or drill bits. If you're looking for a cheaper solution, small plastic organizers can work as well. Not only do they have several small drawers to store all your accessories, but you'll also be able to see what's in each compartment without having to open it. On top of that, you'll probably have enough room to store hardware like screws and nails in the same organizer [source: Aubuchon Hardware].

Another option is to store the tools themselves with their accessories. You can buy small containers or a set of drawers that have enough room for a family of tools to live -- such as your drill and all its drill bits. Simply label each drawer or container on the outside, and you'll know exactly where to find what you're looking for. Magnets can also come in handy while organizing metal accessories. Just get a magnet and use it to hold all the accessories for a certain tool. Keep in mind that the size of the magnet should be proportional to the number of accessories you want it to hold. The important thing is to find a system that you can stick to easily. Once you get everything organized, it will be up to you to keep it that way.

Read on for a few tips on the best way to store your tools and all their accessories.