How to Organize Tools

Storing Tools and Tool Accessories
By now you probably have a good idea of how you're going to organize your tools and all of their accessories. When it finally comes time to store everything in its proper place, however, there are a few things you should keep in mind. For starters, never store dirty tools. If you're using a wrench and you get some oil on it, make sure you wipe it down before you put it away. Similarly, don't put away a saw when it's covered in sawdust. Keeping your tools clean can help keep your storage area clean and may make your tools last longer.
It's also a good idea to keep your tools off of the floor. You've probably noticed this tip mentioned a couple of times throughout this article, but it's worth repeating. Floors -- particularly the floors of your garage -- can be a dangerous place for your tools [source: Izsak]. There are a couple reasons for this. First off, garage floors tend to get wet. Think about how snow can get packed under your car when you drive during the winter. Once you pull into the garage, all that snow is going to melt. Unless you've got a drain right underneath your car, the floor -- and anything on it -- is probably going to get wet.
Second of all, garage floors can get pretty dirty. When you come in from the outside, dirt and debris tend to travel with you, and if your tools are on the floor, they're probably going to get covered in it. If the floor is your only storage option, you might want to find some plastic bins with airtight lids. They'll help protect your tools from the elements.
There's one more thing you should keep in mind when storing your seasonal tools. Anything that runs on gas, like a lawnmower, snow blower or a chain saw, shouldn't be stored with gas in it. If you're putting one of these items away for a long period of time, be sure to empty the gas tank and clean it thoroughly. If it has a separate oil tank, you should change the oil as well. These steps might seem like a hassle now, but come spring -- or winter for the snow blower -- you'll be glad you took the time to take care of them. This basic maintenance could end up saving you quite a bit of money in repair bills.
For more information on how to organize your home, check out the links below.
