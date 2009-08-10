10 Ways to Bug-proof Your Home

Make sure there are no holes in your screen. Pests need very little room to crawl through. iStockphoto.com /cecil36

Many homeowners rely on natural ventilation from doors and windows to bring fresh air into the home. This can be especially tempting during the hot, humid days of summer. Unfortunately, summer is also the worst time of the year for mosquitoes, fleas and other pests to invade your home.

To enjoy the feeling of fresh air without the annoyance of insects, install screens in windows and doors. Choose a 20-mesh or finer screen to keep out most common household pests [source: Gouge, Olson, Snyder, Stoltman]. Screen installation is relatively simple and requires only basic tools.

Don't forget that bugs can also sneak in through holes or tears in your existing screens. Try using a screwdriver or scissors to carefully push the broken wires back into place. Add a coat of household cement or clear nail polish to seal the hole and prevent insect entry. If the screen has simply come loose along one side or corner, use staples (for wood frames) or a splining tool (for aluminum frames) to reattach it to the frame [source: Ramsey].