10 Ways to Bug-proof Your Home

Yard maintenance can have a big impact on bug infestations, especially when it comes to mosquitoes and fleas. Mosquitoes need a water supply in order to breed, so eliminating pooled water in your yard is one of the top ways to reduce the mosquito population. This can not only help you to better enjoy time spent in the yard, but will also reduce the number of bugs that are trying to enter your home.

To eliminate pooling, look for areas where water tends to collect in your yard. If you find standing water on your lawn, you may have a thatch buildup. Aerating the lawn can reduce this problem and allow water to naturally absorb into the soil. Another common problem is poor drainage, which is related to the slope of the Earth. You can try to add fill dirt yourself to correct this, or have the yard professionally regraded [source: Amundsen].

It's also important to maintain regular drainage channels, such as gutters and drains. Keep them free from leaves, grass clippings and debris so they're able to operate effectively. If you have a pool, keep it chlorinated and filtered, even when not in use. Change the water in your fountains or birdbaths twice a week to keep mosquito eggs from hatching in them.

While you're working on your yard, be sure to remove any piles of leaves or debris. These areas are the perfect hiding spot for insects to hide and reproduce, preparing themselves for an infestation that can be difficult to eliminate.