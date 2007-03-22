How To Recaulk Plumbing Fixtures

Because tubs and sinks are used practically every day, the caulking between the fixture and the wall often cracks or pulls loose. When this happens, water seeps into the opening and damages the joint and the surrounding wall. Use silicone caulk or bathtub caulk to make the repair. Use the following steps to recaulk kitchen and bathroom fixtures:

Step 1: Use putty knife or utility knife to remove all old caulk from joint.

Step 2: Clean joint thoroughly with strong household cleaner. If joint is mildewed, scrub it with chlorine bleach. Dry joint thoroughly with clean rag wrapped over blade of putty knife.

Step 3: Apply caulk to joint. Cut nozzle of caulk tube at an angle so opening is a little larger than open joint. If you're caulking several joints, start with the smallest joint and work up, recutting

tube nozzle as necessary for larger joints.

Step 4: Let new caulk dry for several hours.

Don't let it get wet during drying period. Let caulk cure completely (see manufacturer's instructions) before using fixture.

