How To Fix Sinks, Tubs, and Drains

Fixing sinks, tubs, and drains may seem like a task best left to professional plumbers. However, many plumbing fixes are quite simple, and you can save yourself time and money by taking care of them yourself.
The previews below will show you several ways to make home plumbing repairs on sinks, tubs, and drains yourself. From unclogging a sink to caulking a tub to replacing an entire faucet, there are many quick fixes on the plumbing in your house that you can easily learn.
Learn more about these home plumbing repair techniques:
When the drain is backed up, immediate attention is required. These easy home repairs will clear the pipes, and some of them don't even require tools to do the job.
A dripping faucet is one of the most common plumbing problems you will come across. This article shows you how to stop that drip, as well as fix a host of other faucet-related issues.
A sink equipped with a spray hose is ideal for washing dishes, but this plumbing fixture comes with its own potential pitfalls. Keep the water flowing with this helpful advice.
Leaks or deposit buildups can interfere with a good rinse. Restore power to the shower with these simple home fixes.
How To Recaulk Plumbing Fixtures
Caulking fixtures forms a tight seal with the wall, preventing water damage. When fixtures come loose, use these instructions to fill in the gap.
