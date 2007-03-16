Some of the most common plumbing tools are not plumbing tools at all. You may already have many of the tools necessary for most plumbing jobs because they are the same tools used for other do-it-yourself projects. However, you may need something a little more specialized to complete certain jobs.

The previews below will allow you to check out some of the plumbing tools that have been designed for the sole purpose of helping with these more challenging tasks.

Learn more about these plumbing tools:

Pipe Wrench

When you need a wrench that has the size and grip to loosen pipes, this specialized tool is just what the plumber ordered.

Plumbing Aids

Augers, plungers, and snakes are among the tools designed specifically for plumbing that may help you with your home repair project.

