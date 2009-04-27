How to Reface an Appliance

Tired of your old appliances? Don't toss them out'give them a face lift. JCPJR/ iStockphoto.com

If you'd like to change the look of your kitchen, but the price tag is too high to contemplate, there may be a less expensive solution that will give you a few much needed updates and still let you keep your current appliances. This is a great solution if you're working on a tight budget, and it's a green alternative.

From a new paint job to an integrated overlay that will completely conceal your refrigerator or dishwasher, there are lots of ways to make your kitchen more aesthetically pleasing and still get the most value out of those appliances that are beginning to show their age.

Advertisement

Painting, replacement panels and peel-and-stick films are all ways to add a designer or personal touch to your appliances. Want a blackboard on the front of your refrigerator that your kids can use for their latest art projects? Maybe you'd prefer a corkboard finish that you can use to tack up notes without resorting to magnets? There's a way to get these and many more design features to update the hardest working appliances in your home.

A couple of things you'll need to remember, though. Appliances that get hot can be a problem because decorative panels can keep heat from dissipating properly and paint may not be able to tolerate the high heat. If your stove or microwave is looking worn and scratched, your options for rejuvenating them might be limited. If you're planning on doing some renovating though, a good solution might be to move them out of sight by positioning them so guests looking into the room won't see them. This isn't a cover-up, but rather a crafty alternative.

In the next pages, we'll take a look at a few ways you can change the appearance of your appliances to brighten your look or conceal an unsightly appliance. First up, manufacturer's inserts.