One of the first rooms in the house to get remodeled is the bathroom. Because of constant use, harsh solutions and mold growth, it's no wonder why so many homeowners want to replace their stained and chipped bathtubs for new, clean ones. Removing a bathtub is not easy, and you may want to hire a professional plumber to do the job. However, if you're determined to do the job yourself, read the steps listed below and learn about how to remove a bathtub.

Materials:

Adjustable wrench

Hammer

Chisel

Pry bar

Here's what to do:

Turn off the water to your bathroom. Locate the pipes that deliver water to your bathtub. The pipes will most likely be covered by a door or drywall. Disconnect the tub drain using your adjustable wrench. Next, loosen the slip nut connecting the overflow pipe to the drain pipe [source: Carter ]. Break away the bottom row of tiles that surround the tub, using a hammer and chisel. If you're not planning on completely retiling the bathroom, take care not to damage too many tiles in the process. Insert a pry bar and pry the tub away from the wall. Work slowly from one end of the tub to the other. Remove the ledger slip by simply lifting the tub up and off the ledger. (Not all tubs are held in place by a ledger slip.) Your tub may also be held in place by a hanger clip nailed to a wooden beam. You can either disconnect the hanger clip or hammer it off. Pull the tub out of its place, slowly. You will need a friend to help you with this. Remember that a tub weighs a lot. Never try and move it yourself. If your tub doesn't easily pull out of its place in the wall, it may still be connected to the water supply or drainage system. Use your wrench to loosen or disconnect any stubborn joints [source: Miracle Method].